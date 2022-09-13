Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms Neutral Rating for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.54.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.53. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 53,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $298,753.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,904,088.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

