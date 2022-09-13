Seedify.fund (SFUND) Market Capitalization Hits $81.10 Million

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $81.10 million and $3.79 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00010898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00797409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014436 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,759,589 coins. The official website for Seedify.fund is seedify.fund. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seedify.fund is a seed fund & decentralized incubator, empowering the next innovations of the blockchain ecosystem, through community-driven governance, feedback, and involvement mechanisms.Any entrepreneur/innovator can submit their projects to Seedify.fund DAO project proposals, get voted by the community, and get their seed fund as well as enter our incubation program.At Seedify.fund, stakers and our community members who involve in the success of the projects that get their seed fund and incubated through community votings, receive reward tokens from selected projects, creating a DeFi seed fund mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

