SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,285.43 ($15.53).

SGRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital raised shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,388 ($16.77) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Price Performance

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 944 ($11.41) on Tuesday. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 888.80 ($10.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,508 ($18.22). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,014.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,134.49. The company has a market capitalization of £11.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 8.10 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In related news, insider Andy Harrison bought 40,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 988 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £397,166.12 ($479,901.06).

SEGRO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.