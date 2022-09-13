Select Equity Group L.P. Buys Shares of 452,376 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 452,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,740,000. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 1.12% of Vail Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 59.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTN opened at $239.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.71.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

