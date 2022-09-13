Select Equity Group L.P. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801,613 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Visa worth $399,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

NYSE:V opened at $206.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.79. The stock has a market cap of $390.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

