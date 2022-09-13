Select Equity Group L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Select Equity Group L.P. lowered its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,256,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 707,410 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 1.67% of Coupa Software worth $127,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 10,161.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COUP opened at $73.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $259.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.41.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.95.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

