Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock Position Decreased by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P cut its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,183 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $34,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 981.0% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 128,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 123,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $72.75 and a 1 year high of $106.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 50.46%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

