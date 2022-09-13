Sentinel (DVPN) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Sentinel has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $8.98 million and $131,903.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002318 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00821064 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020844 BTC.
Sentinel Profile
Sentinel was first traded on March 27th, 2021. Sentinel’s total supply is 18,078,354,333 coins and its circulating supply is 11,563,726,845 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.
Sentinel Coin Trading
