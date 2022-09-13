Serco Group (LON:SRP) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.08) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 197.13 ($2.38).

Get Serco Group alerts:

Serco Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 168.70 ($2.04) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 178.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 162.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 1,292.31. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 199 ($2.40).

Serco Group Cuts Dividend

About Serco Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

(Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.