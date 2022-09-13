Service Co. International Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Service Co. International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Service Co. International has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Service Co. International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

