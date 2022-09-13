ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives $598.84 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $598.84.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $476.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a PE ratio of 523.40, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $462.03 and a 200 day moving average of $486.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.