Sessa Capital IM L.P. Cuts Position in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Sessa Capital IM L.P. lessened its stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,709 shares during the quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. owned 0.23% of Altus Power worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power Price Performance

AMPS opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 11.48. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPS shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

About Altus Power

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.