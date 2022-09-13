Sether Market Cap Achieves $606,318.90 (SETH)

Sether (SETH) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Sether coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sether has a total market capitalization of $606,318.90 and $1,795.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sether has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sether alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,274.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00055731 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00065436 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005431 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00075461 BTC.

Sether Profile

Sether is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sether Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.