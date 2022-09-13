Shardus Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (ULT)

Shardus (ULT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Shardus coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shardus has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $28,904.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shardus has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- MXC (MXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005415 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00227091 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.
Shardus Profile
ULT is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. Shardus’ official message board is medium.com/@Shardus. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com.
Shardus Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shardus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.
