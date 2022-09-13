Shay Capital LLC Buys New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,279,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,374,000 after purchasing an additional 226,985 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $3,728,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $173.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

