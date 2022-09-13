Shay Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 134.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,270. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.49. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

