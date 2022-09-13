Shellback Capital LP Sells 20,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Shellback Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,263,000 after buying an additional 434,663 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,549,000 after buying an additional 719,792 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,481,000 after buying an additional 724,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Roku Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -200.03 and a beta of 1.70. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $350.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Roku to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.54.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

