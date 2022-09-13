Shih Tzu (SHIH) 1-Day Volume Hits $18,351.00

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Shih Tzu has a total market cap of $901,160.69 and approximately $18,351.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shih Tzu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shih Tzu has traded up 23.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shih Tzu alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00784879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014303 BTC.

Shih Tzu Coin Profile

Shih Tzu was first traded on April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @ShihTzuToken. The official website for Shih Tzu is www.shih-tzu.org.

Buying and Selling Shih Tzu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shih-Tzu Coin was created with the sole purpose of serving the world. Unlike the Meme coin, it seeks to go beyond being just a Meme trend and create an impact on the life and care of “the man's best friend” using the blockchain ecosystem. Shih-Tzu came to life with a revolutionary vision to flip the crypto-sphere with the indispensable goal of bringing not just an actual value of being the first Meme coin but curating Meme + NFT projects interchangeably. It is a Meme dog coin, but in the “wallet of holders,” a different narrative is planted. $SHIH shares one of the most exciting action plans: the NFT collaboration of animal lovers and artists utilizing a swap product.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shih Tzu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shih Tzu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shih Tzu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shih Tzu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.