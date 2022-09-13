Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.46

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and traded as low as $29.14. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 127,450 shares traded.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

