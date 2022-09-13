Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Mattioli Woods Stock Performance

Shares of MTW opened at GBX 660 ($7.97) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £337.08 million and a PE ratio of -3,300.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 675.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 719.55. Mattioli Woods has a 12-month low of GBX 624 ($7.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 908 ($10.97).

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers self-invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

