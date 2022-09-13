SHPING (SHPING) Price Tops $0.0085 on Exchanges

SHPING (SHPING) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. One SHPING coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. SHPING has a market capitalization of $15.08 million and $317,740.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004903 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,393.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012318 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00065291 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004904 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00075908 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,433,624 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com.

SHPING Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

