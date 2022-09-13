Siacoin Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $207.63 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Nano (XNO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004107 BTC.
- MobileCoin (MOB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004516 BTC.
- ScPrime (SCP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001135 BTC.
- Banano (BAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 51,996,292,992 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @SiaTechHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is /r/Siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
