Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

GCTAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €18.05 ($18.42) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.05 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.