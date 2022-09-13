Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sify Technologies stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sify Technologies by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Sify Technologies by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sify Technologies by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 86,507 shares during the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.