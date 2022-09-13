Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) vs. PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Critical Survey

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) and PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PlayAGS has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and PlayAGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Additive Solutions -698.21% -78.76% -73.53% PlayAGS -7.66% -33.94% -1.89%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A PlayAGS 0 1 3 0 2.75

PlayAGS has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.64%. Given PlayAGS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than Sigma Additive Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of PlayAGS shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of PlayAGS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and PlayAGS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million 6.11 -$7.39 million ($0.90) -1.07 PlayAGS $259.70 million 0.98 -$22.57 million ($0.60) -11.43

Sigma Additive Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PlayAGS. PlayAGS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sigma Additive Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PlayAGS beats Sigma Additive Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

