Signata (SATA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million

Signata (SATA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Signata has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $7,577.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Signata has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00815443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Signata’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 coins. Signata’s official website is sata.technology. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers.Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

