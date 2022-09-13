Signature Chain One Day Volume Hits $49.00 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, Signature Chain has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $291,046.50 and approximately $49.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,785.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00051339 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00063048 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005216 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001890 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00073552 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

Signature Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.