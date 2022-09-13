SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) versus PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Head to Head Review

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SilverBow Resources and PermRock Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

SilverBow Resources currently has a consensus price target of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.20%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

This table compares SilverBow Resources and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources 18.28% 71.35% 20.28% PermRock Royalty Trust 85.34% 11.23% 10.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SilverBow Resources and PermRock Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $407.20 million 1.69 $86.76 million $5.38 7.06 PermRock Royalty Trust $8.14 million 12.82 $7.37 million N/A N/A

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

