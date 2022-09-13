SingularityDAO Trading Up 6.3% This Week (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $14.39 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001851 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO launched on May 7th, 2021. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao. The official website for SingularityDAO is www.singularitydao.ai.

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityDAO is a decentralised, blockchain-based organisation with the main goal of governing DynaSets, diversified baskets of cryptocurrency assets dynamically managed by AI. Voting power in SingularityDAO is granted by the SingularityDAO token (SDAO). SingularityDAO brings the sophisticated risk-management strategies of AI-managed funds to DeFi, using SingularityNET’s superior AI technology.”

