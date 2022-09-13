SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,537 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $32,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. abrdn plc grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 432,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.67.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $1,316,225.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,810,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.89 and its 200-day moving average is $139.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.77 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

