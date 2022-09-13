Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SKIL opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Skillsoft has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey R. Tarr acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,085.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Skillsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Skillsoft by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Skillsoft by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Skillsoft by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skillsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

