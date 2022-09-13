Skycoin (SKY) Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Skycoin (SKY) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0880 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $90.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | KakaoTalk | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

