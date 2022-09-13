Smartshare Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,333.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $92,800.83 and approximately $5,333.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00018573 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#.

Smartshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

