Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) is Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Smartsheet comprises about 5.2% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $104,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

SMAR opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.25.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014 in the last ninety days. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

