Smooth Love Potion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.46 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $162.69 million and approximately $21.46 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 43,330,819,054 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

