Snowball 1-Day Volume Tops $1,793.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a total market cap of $153,295.36 and approximately $1,793.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Snowball has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00820936 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014907 BTC.
Snowball Coin Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,743,775 coins and its circulating supply is 5,165,008 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Buying and Selling Snowball
