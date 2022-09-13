SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a market cap of $369,687.59 and $30,866.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00003877 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,156 coins. SnowSwap’s official website is snowswap.org/iearn. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap.

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

