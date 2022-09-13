Snyder Capital Management L P Acquires 37,414 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,432,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,414 shares during the period. KBR makes up 3.4% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in KBR were worth $133,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 769.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 79,106 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 34.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

KBR Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.98 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.25.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KBR. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

