Snyder Capital Management L P Decreases Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Snyder Capital Management L P trimmed its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the quarter. CACI International comprises approximately 2.2% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in CACI International were worth $85,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CACI International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CACI International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $2,154,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CACI International stock opened at $281.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.82. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $313.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.86.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

