Snyder Capital Management L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Snyder Capital Management L P cut its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,042,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,873 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics makes up about 4.1% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $161,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HALO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,191,000 after acquiring an additional 497,705 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,890,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,860,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,664,000 after purchasing an additional 285,515 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,339,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,955,000 after purchasing an additional 266,226 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,185,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,149,000 after acquiring an additional 257,536 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HALO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

