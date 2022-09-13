Snyder Capital Management L P Has $104.40 Million Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Snyder Capital Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,526,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,009 shares during the quarter. Cabot comprises approximately 2.7% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Cabot were worth $104,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after buying an additional 374,834 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cabot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 1,309.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,939,000 after buying an additional 2,858,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cabot by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,026,000 after buying an additional 93,588 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.39. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.71.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.