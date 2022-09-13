Snyder Capital Management L P Has $204.27 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,829,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,813 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors makes up 5.2% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $204,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 19.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 68,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,180.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH stock opened at $123.66 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $124.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.14.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLH shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

