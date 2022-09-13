Snyder Capital Management L P Has $68.71 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Snyder Capital Management L P decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 788,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. Henry Schein accounts for approximately 1.7% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $68,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.36. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.