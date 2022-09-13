Snyder Capital Management L P Raises Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,829 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $32,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.61.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $155.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

