Snyder Capital Management L P Sells 10,262 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Snyder Capital Management L P decreased its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 394,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,262 shares during the quarter. Helen of Troy comprises approximately 2.0% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $77,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HELE opened at $123.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.44. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $118.13 and a twelve month high of $256.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.67.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.