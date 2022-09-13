Snyder Capital Management L P Sells 1,621,236 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Snyder Capital Management L P trimmed its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,957,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,621,236 shares during the quarter. KAR Auction Services comprises approximately 2.3% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $89,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after buying an additional 549,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after buying an additional 153,875 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,645,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after buying an additional 1,363,601 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,313,000 after buying an additional 39,002 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NYSE:KAR opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

