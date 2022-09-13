Snyder Capital Management L P Sells 19,269 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Snyder Capital Management L P cut its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,269 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $31,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after buying an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 126,969 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 553,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Agilysys by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after purchasing an additional 51,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,734 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $55.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 224.42 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $98,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,401.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Agilysys from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

