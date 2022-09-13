Snyder Capital Management L P Sells 22,379 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Snyder Capital Management L P decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,379 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $36,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPBI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 49,657 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $45.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.39 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPBI. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.