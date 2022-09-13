Snyder Capital Management L P Sells 27,438 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Snyder Capital Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,438 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in IAA were worth $41,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of IAA by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.55.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The firm had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IAA shares. Guggenheim upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

