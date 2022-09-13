Snyder Capital Management L P Sells 39,924 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Snyder Capital Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,924 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $33,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after buying an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,113,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,787,000 after buying an additional 102,541 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,766,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $28,338,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 30.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,261,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,690,000 after buying an additional 291,906 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of CDMO opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,215 shares in the company, valued at $721,971. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $97,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,971. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $39,457.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at $623,754.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,196 shares of company stock worth $1,304,059. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

